Road/Lane Closures | PPL Director Participates as Panelist | PHD Testing and Vaccine Schedule

Road/Lane Closures
Portsmouth Road and Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work
The Department of Engineering announces that Detroit Street will be closed, between Douglas Avenue and Florida Avenue, beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28th through Monday, November 15th, at 5 p.m. The following detours will be in place during this road closure due to work of the Department of Public Utilities:
· Eastbound detour via Douglas Avenue, Cleveland Street, and Florida Avenue
· Westbound detour via Florida Avenue, Wesley, and Douglas Avenue
Reminder, the outside lane of north/east bound Victory Boulevard, between Dahlgren Avenue and Elm Avenue, will be closed at various locations from Tuesday, September 28th, through Friday, October 1st, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. during project work of GET Solutions, Inc.
For more information, call the Department of Engineering at 393-8592
Portsmouth Public Library Director Participates in Panel Discussion