Road/Lane Closures | PPL Director Participates as Panelist | PHD Testing and Vaccine Schedule

Portsmouth Road and Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work

The Department of Engineering announces that Detroit Street will be closed, between Douglas Avenue and Florida Avenue, beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28th through Monday, November 15th, at 5 p.m. The following detours will be in place during this road closure due to work of the Department of Public Utilities:

· Eastbound detour via Douglas Avenue, Cleveland Street, and Florida Avenue

· Westbound detour via Florida Avenue, Wesley, and Douglas Avenue

Reminder, the outside lane of north/east bound Victory Boulevard, between Dahlgren Avenue and Elm Avenue, will be closed at various locations from Tuesday, September 28th, through Friday, October 1st, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. during project work of GET Solutions, Inc.

For more information, call the Department of Engineering at 393-8592

Portsmouth Public Library Director Participates in Panel Discussion