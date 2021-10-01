Road/Lane Closures | Trash Rescheduled Due to Columbus Day| PPS Job Fair

Portsmouth Road and Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work

The Department of Engineering announces that Atlanta Avenue, from Duke Street to Randolph Street, will be closed from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, October 1st. Flaggers will direct traffic during work of Columbia Gas.

REMINDERS

Detroit Street will be closed, between Douglas Avenue and Florida Avenue, through Monday, November 15th, at 5 p.m. The following detours are in place during this road closure due to work of the Department of Public Utilities:

· Eastbound detour via Douglas Avenue, Cleveland Street, and Florida Avenue

· Westbound detour via Florida Avenue, Wesley, and Douglas Avenue

The outside lane of north/east bound Victory Boulevard, between Dahlgren Avenue and Elm Avenue, will be closed at various locations through Friday, October 1st, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. during project work of GET Solutions, Inc.

For more information, call the Department of Engineering at 393-8592.

Portsmouth Public Schools is Hosting a

Virtual Job Fair for Prospective Teachers



Portsmouth Public Schools will host a virtual job fair for teachers on Monday, October 11th. Prospective teachers can apply online to join the job fair. All eligible teacher applicants will be sent an invitation to participate and to sign up for a time to interview with school leaders. Secondary school applicants will interview from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and elementary school applicants will interview from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact the Portsmouth Public Schools Department of Human Resources at 393-8701.

