Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Independent Presidential Candidate for 2024

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is running in the 2024 presidential race as an independent candidate for the We The People political party after leaving the Democratic party in 2023. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the son of Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of the 35th President John F. Kennedy. Robert F. Kennedy Sr. was a leading presidential candidate during the 1968 Democratic primaries who passed away from assassination after his presidential campaign address in Los Angeles that same year.



Robert F. Kennedy Jr. graduated from Harvard with a Bachelor of Arts in American History and Literature in 1976. He then studied at the London School of Economics before earning a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Virginia Law School in 1982 and then earned a Master of Laws from Pace University in 1987.



Kennedy began his career in public service by devoting himself to environmental causes and children’s welfare. He founded Waterkeeper, the world’s largest clean water advocacy group, and served as a chairman and attorney.



“I think global warming is the gravest threat. With global warming, it’s the product of a war between old energy – between the carbon cronies, who, by the way, could not stay in business in a true free market capitalism.” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims.



Kennedy is a long-time environmental activist and antivaccine advocate campaigning on a platform targeting pharmaceutical and tech companies. He also defended Israel’s right to respond to Hamas’ October 7 attack and argued against a temporary ceasefire claiming it would allow Hamas to rearm itself. Kennedy has taken different positions on abortion rights including the restrictions for a woman to access abortion care, but now claims abortion is a woman’s right during a pregnancy.

