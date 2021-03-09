Robinhood sponsors African American History program

BY SPECIAL TO THE HAMPTON ROADS MESSENGER

The 4-day African American History Month lunchtime series hosted by The HBCU Advocate concluded with a panel on financial literacy. The panel was a wealth of information from many guests including Denver Louis from Robinhood, Shayna Pryor and Dr. Marla Ashe from the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Bobbie Gray from the FDIC, and more. The financial literacy panel stressed the importance of research on early investment and financial education. Gerry McCants, president of McCants, LLC, shared information on the history of African Americans pooling their resources to create Black Wall Streets in cities like Tulsa, Oklahoma and Durham, North Carolina.

The entire series had no shortage of paramount information for all four days, including history on HBCUs, excellent tidbits to apply to everyday life, as well as guidance for future generations on crucial elements like Diversity in the workplace, financial literacy, and career readiness. The advice came from trusted individuals in places of power at these people like HBCU Strategist at IBM Valinda Kennedy; Sedar Jones, Manager of Sourcing & Recruitment Strategy at Novant Health and some familiar faces, like NCIS actress and Hampton University graduate Shelli Boone.

The first day of the series provided many intriguing statistics on the history of HBCUs that point to the importance of graduates of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. For instance, Over half of the nation’s Black teachers graduated from historically black colleges, and over 70% of black dentists earned degrees at HBCUs. HBCUs’ impact is not only restricted to the work their graduates do. Historically Black Colleges have a positive impact of over $10 billion on the nation’s economy.

Karol Scott, who watched most of the 4-day event online stated, after hearing that Lincoln University sold a photograph of Albert Einstein teaching a class at the university, for a sizable amount, “I never knew that photos from Historically Black Colleges were so valuable.” Tuskegee University Archivist Dana Chandler spoke about what surprised him the most about the history of such a prestigious university as Tuskegee; “One of the things that really struck me when I came here was that not only was the school co-ed in 1881, but women taught men.”

“This series about the history of HBCUs was enlightening and inspiring,” said Barbara Jones, another attendee of the virtual event. “Many of us don’t know the long history and struggles our ancestors endured to keep these institutions operational.” Jones expressed being pleased with the overall program. “The lunchtime schedule was convenient and the subject matter was thought provoking.”

The career readiness panel provided many helpful tips involving networking resources, social media engagement, and proper job research to bring some ease to HBCU student’s transition into the work environment. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion panel, which featured Dewey Norwood, Jr. of Wells Fargo, Brandy Boatner of IBM and Angela Jones of the HBCU Advocate, involved inspirational stories of overcoming a lack of diversity in the workplace, as well as the importance of workplace diversity and the necessary research that needs to be done to discover what policies are in place to improve Diversity and Inclusion in one’s workspace.

“The AAHM lunchtime series truly offered an opportunity for faculty, staff, students, alumni and advocates of HBCUs to not only remember the past, but to also prepare for the future,” said Angela Jones, founder of the HBCU Advocate, the multimedia platform offering news and information about Historically Black Colleges and Universities, which hosted the event. “Thanks to sponsors and partners, like Robinhood and the FDIC, our organization will continue to create programs that are of value to the entire HBCU community.” Visit thehbcuadvocate.com for more information on future events including the Women’s History Month virtual event, 2021 Women Who Lead.