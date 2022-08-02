“ROC THE BLOCK” in Portsmouth!

By: City of Portsmouth

We’re Reclaiming Our Community One Block At A Time, and we need your help!

Don’t miss our first ROC THE BLOCK event EVER!

WHEN: Thursday, August 4, 2022

5:45 p.m. Gather at 1420 Chestnut Street

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Walk the neighborhood together!

WHERE: Prentis Place & Prentis Park

Portsmouth, Virginia

WHAT’S ROC THE BLOCK?

ROC THE BLOCK is a community initiative led by the City of Portsmouth, the Portsmouth Police Department, and our community. It helps residents curb crime and violence, clean up their streets, and make every Portsmouth community a safe place to live, work and grow up.

WHAT’S NEXT:

ROC THE BLOCK representatives will visit Prentis Place and Prentis Park neighbors on Thursday, August 4th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Let’s talk about ways we can all work together to make your neighborhoods safer and cleaner, and ROC THE BLOCK!

LEARN MORE:

To learn more about ROC THE BLOCK, stay tuned to our social channels for more information and upcoming events!