ROC The Block: Litter Pickup! Saturday, September 10th | 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

By: City of Portsmouth

Come join the City of Portsmouth and the Brighton/Prentis Park Civic League as we come together to pick up litter in the Prentis Place and Prentis Park neighborhoods. Thank you in advance for pitching in to make our neighborhoods clean and beautiful – don’t forget your work gloves!

𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗻: Saturday, September 10th | 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲: 1420 Chestnut Street – Meeting Location

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁’𝘀 𝗥𝗢𝗖 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸?

ROC The Block is a community initiative led by the City of Portsmouth, the Portsmouth Police Department, and our community. It helps residents curb crime and violence, clean up their streets, and make every Portsmouth community a safe place to live, work and grow up. Learn more about ROC The Block and view a video that provides an overview at https://www.roctheblockportsmouth.com/.