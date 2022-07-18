Roe v. Wade: Catholic President, Catholic Speaker of the House, What did you think would happen?

By: Angela Jones

After the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, Nancy Pelosi stated during a press conference, “A woman’s right to choose, reproductive freedom is on the ballot in November.” Democrats, including Pelosi, immediately began targeted email fundraising campaigns, after the decision.

The ink was barely dry on the opinion that reversed 50 years of a woman having the right to make life or death decisions about her body and about the life of what some might call, the parasitic fetus that has attached itself to her body. Some women have fibroids tumors removed from their bodies that contain hair and teeth. It is above my pay grade to determine what should or should not remain in another woman’s body.

Five days after Roe v. Wade was overturned, on June 29, Pelosi met

with Pope Francis at the Vatican. I would suggest a quick Google search to view the images from this meeting and decide for yourself whether they both look like the cat who swallowed the canary.

Meanwhile back in the U.S., governors and state legislators have been busy putting roadblocks in place to prevent women from seeking abortions. Democrats seem unprepared for a decision that was 50 years in the making. If they did not believe this was possible, they would not have asked each Supreme Court Justice nominee about their position on Roe v. Wade, during their confirmation process.

Bottom line: Everyone has known that this decision was happening based on a leak about it weeks before the decision was officially made public. What did Democrats do during that time? I will leave it up to each individual potential donor to decide if Democrats deserve a dime for their fundraising efforts now that the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is already official. Pelosi also talked about hypocrisy during the press conference staged just before her Vatican trip and I concur, “The hypocrisy is rampant.” To be fair, should one expect a Catholic president and a Catholic Speaker of

the House to wholeheartedly lead a fight for abortion rights?

If one does not know the tenets of the Catholic religion, the website of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops states, “The Catechism of the Catholic Church states: ‘Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable. Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law.”’