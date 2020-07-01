Roll Up Your Sleeves and Change a Veteran’s Life

Newport News is a compassionate city, where neighbors help one another, nonprofits uplift and empower people, and businesses look for ways to make a difference. Habitat for Humanity Peninsula & Greater Williamsburg recently gave US Army Veteran Norman Hooper incredible news. Mr. Hooper is a double amputee who lives in Newport News and is confined to a wheelchair. His family home is in need of many repairs, including a new roof. Habitat shared with Mr. Hooper that, thanks to a partnership with Colony Roofing and Owens Corning, his roof is being replaced!



The good news doesn’t stop there though. Colony Roofing is also going to install gutters and fix numerous broken windows.



Help us keep the good news coming by registering to volunteer to complete other projects around the home. Mr. Hooper’s front porch is rotting, so Habitat needs people to help replace the porch, as well as paint and power wash. Work will take place Tuesday, July 7 through Saturday, July 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Southeast Community of Newport News. Volunteers must sign-up for shifts with no more than five people working together to comply with social distancing guidelines. To register, visit Habitat’s Volunteer Hub.



While we can’t celebrate the 4th of July in our typical fashion, we can develop new traditions. Let’s recognize Independence Day by thanking Mr. Hooper for his service and rolling up our sleeves to shower him with kindness. If you can’t volunteer with Habitat, we encourage you to come up with other ways to honor a veteran or service member and make a difference in our community.