Roll Up Your Sleeves: Help Shape the Future of Newport News

The City of Newport News is launching a new series of hands-on public workshops as part of its effort to update the Comprehensive Plan—the blueprint that guides how our city grows, invests, and serves residents in the years ahead.

The Plan Together: Newport News workshops begin this week, offering residents a unique opportunity to participate in shaping city goals related to housing, transportation, public spaces, economic development, and more.

These workshops aren’t presentations—they’re working sessions where your voice drives the discussion.

Workshop Dates and Locations:

Each workshop includes two sessions: 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Dinner is provided at the evening session.

At each session, participants will:

Mark areas on a map that need attention

React to draft city goals and strategies

Share ideas directly with city staff and fellow residents

No registration is required—just show up and speak up.

If you are unable to attend in person, you can still participate online.

Let’s plan together—because no one knows Newport News better than the people who live here.