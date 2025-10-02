Rooted in Community: Six Virginia Beach Tree Benefits

How trees make Virginia Beach cooler, cleaner and more livable.

(Photo Credit: Virginia Beach)

From providing shade on sultry afternoons to absorbing stormwater, trees are often unsung champions of our local environment. Here are six key reasons why trees matter in your neighborhood and ways you can help grow and maintain a thriving tree canopy.

1. Keeping Neighborhoods Cooler

Trees help lower temperatures in cities, especially during hot summer months. In crowded areas with lots of pavement, trees can reduce heat by up to 10 degrees Fahrenheit. They do this by providing shade and through a process called evapotranspiration — this is when trees take up water through their roots and release it as vapor through their leaves. The process works similarly to the way sweating cools our bodies. As extreme heat becomes more common and dangerous, trees are a natural way to protect people — especially in vulnerable areas where access to air conditioning may be limited.

2. Reducing Flooding and Managing Stormwater

Trees provide natural runoff control, because their roots help absorb rainwater. A single acre of trees can soak up thousands of gallons of water each year, helping to manage stormwater that would otherwise overwhelm drainage systems or cause erosion. Trees also slow down rainfall by catching it on their leaves and branches, giving the ground more time to absorb it.

3. Improving Air and Water Quality

The tree canopy acts as a natural filter for pollutants. Their leaves capture air pollutants and in cities across the nation, they remove hundreds of tons of harmful particles from the air every year, making it easier to breathe.

Trees also protect water quality. Their roots trap pollutants and prevent soil erosion, which helps keep sediment and chemicals out of rivers, lakes and streams. This supports healthy ecosystems and lowers the cost of treating stormwater.

4. Fighting Climate Resilience

Trees help reduce the effects of climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide (CO₂), one of the primary greenhouse gases that traps heat in the atmosphere. Through photosynthesis, mature trees can absorb about one ton of CO₂ each year. By planting more trees, we can lower the amount of greenhouse gases in the air and help cool the planet.

5. Supporting Health and Wellbeing

Access to trees and green spaces has been shown to alleviate stress, lessen anxiety, lower blood pressure and reduce rates of depression. Even just viewing nature from a hospital window can speed recovery time.

Neighborhoods with more trees are also linked to lower crime rates. Trees encourage people to spend more time outside, which increases community pride and makes neighborhoods feel safer.

6. Boosting Property Value and Saving Money

Trees don’t just improve quality of life — they can also raise home values. Mature trees add curb appeal, offer privacy, reduce noise, and are seen as desirable features by homebuyers.

Trees also help lower energy costs. In the summer, shade from trees can reduce the need for air conditioning. In the winter, trees block cold winds, which helps lower heating bills. A well-placed tree can cut energy use by up to 30%.

Rooted in Community

Planting trees is one of the simplest and most impactful ways we can improve our environment, support wildlife and create healthier, more beautiful communities.

In Virginia, fall is an especially good time to get trees into the ground. The cooler temperatures reduce stress on young trees, while the warm soil encourages strong root development before winter sets in.

If you’re thinking about adding a tree (or two) to your yard, check out the Virginia Beach Master Gardeners’ 2025 Fall Gardening Festival. The team will be selling a variety of native plants and experts will be on hand to answer questions and help you choose the right tree for your space. It will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 4 at the Virginia Tech Extension Center, 1444 Diamond Springs Road.

Planting a tree this fall is a simple step that makes a lasting impact. It’s good for your home, your neighborhood, and the future of Virginia Beach.