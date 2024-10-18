S.C. State and Howard take to the field for Week 8 of MEAC Football

NORFOLK, Va. – South Carolina State returns to action following a bye week to host Fort Valley State, while it’s the 100th homecoming celebration at Howard, who welcomes Tennessee State.

Here’s a look inside this week’s matchups…

Tennessee State Tigers (5-2, 3-1 Big South/OVC) at Howard Bison (3-2, 0-0 MEAC)

Saturday, October 19 | Greene Stadium | Washington, DC | 3:30 PM

TV: ESPN+ | Live Stats

Howard snapped a two-game losing skid with a 21-14 victory over Sacred Heart. QB Ja’Shawn Scroggins garnered MEAC Offensive Player of the Week accolades for his performance against Sacred Heart with 238 yards of total offense and a go-ahead rushing touchdown to secure the victory. RB Jarett Hunter ranks third in the conference in rushing yards (74.8 ypg), while Scroggins ranks sixth in rushing (68.3 ypg) and ranks third in total offense (174.8 ypg). Defensively, Kenny Gallop Jr. leads the MEAC in tackles with 9.7 per game, while Noah Miles leads the league in tackles for a loss (1.25 pg) and sacks (1.00 pg). Tennessee State is on a three-game win streak with their latest victory against Eastern Illinois, 41-17. The Tigers sit second in the Big South/OVC conference standings behind No. 8 Southeast Missouri. Tennessee State ranks third in the Big South/OVC in scoring offense (25.3 ppg)and second in defense giving up just 24.4 ppg. QB Draylen Ellis sits third in the conference in passing (211.9 ypg) and total offense (218.6 ypg). A trio of defensive players rank in the top five of tackles for a loss in DLs Keandre Booker (1.29) and Eriq George (1.29) and LB Sanders Ellis (1.21). Booker leads the Big South/OVC in sacks (.79 pg). Tennessee State leads the series 1-0 including a 45-0 victory in 2001.

Fort Valley State Wildcats (4-2, 4-1 SIAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-2, 0-0 MEAC)

TV: ESPN+ | Live Stats

South Carolina State enters the matchup on a two-game win streak after resting for their bye week. The Bulldogs picked up a narrow 22-20 victory at Tennessee Tech in their last matchup on Oct. 5. S.C. State leads the MEAC in several offensive stats categories including total offense (402.2 ypg), passing offense (264.2 ypg), first downs (20.4 pg), and 3rd and 4th down conversions. QB Eric Phoenix leads the MEAC in passing (262.2 ypg) and total offense (285.2 ypg). WRs Caden High and Justin Smith-Brown are one-two in the MEAC in receiving yards with 96.2 ypg and 66.4 ypg respectively. Defensively, the Bulldogs boast the best rushing defense in the MEAC allowing just 112.2 ypg. DL Ashaad Hall ranks second in tackles for a loss (1.20 pg) and sacks (1.00 pg), while teammate Diego Addison ranks second in passes defended with four breakups and one interception this season. Fort Valley State enters the matchup on a three-game winning streak with their latest win coming against Allen 49-40 during homecoming. The Wildcats lead the SIAC in scoring (39.2 ppg) with four games of 40 points or more this season. Fort Valley State has the best rushing defense in the SIAC holding opponents to 64.3 rypg, however, they rank 11th in passing defense giving up 243.2 ypg through the air. The Wildcats also rank first in sacks against allowing just six sacks of 40 total yards, while registering a league-high 24 sacks for 177 yards. RB Brandon Marshall leads the SIAC in scoring (13.0 ppg) while ranking second in rushing yards (85.7 ypg). Saturday’s matchup will be the first meeting between the two teams.

