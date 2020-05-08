Safety Tips from Waterworks

Newport News Waterworks has been made aware of someone coming to customers’ homes in Newport News and Hampton. This gentleman is saying he works for Waterworks and is there to test their water. Newport News Waterworks wants you to know that they are not testing water, nor do they contract with outside companies for water testing services.

To ensure the safety of all customers, the following are tips from Waterworks.

Waterworks personnel will always provide ID or credentials. Waterworks staff carry City of Newport News employee ID cards, wear uniforms with the Waterworks insignia and drive identifiable Waterworks vehicles.

Waterworks contracts with Alexander’s for meter reading services. These employees wear clothing clearly identifying themselves as meter readers and they carry Alexander’s identification. Meters are not placed inside customers’ homes, so a meter reader never has to enter a home to check the meter.

A Waterworks employee will not enter your home unless you have scheduled an appointment through Customer Service. Waterworks personnel rarely show up to a home without prior notification, except for routine meter reading or service, which would not require entry to a home.

If you have questions, call Waterworks Customer Service at 757-926-1000.