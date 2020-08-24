Sailing Students Graduate In Style

8th-grade graduates of Sail Nauticus’ academy wore life jackets this morning – not caps and gowns – as the class reunited after an unusual spring/summer. Each student brought along one parent and the entire graduation was broadcast via Zoom to other proud friends and family members. After a brief ceremony, graduates had a chance to show off their skills and take their parents sailing.

Sail Nauticus is a Norfolk-based, nonprofit sailing school and community sailing center unlike anything else in the Hampton Roads region. Our mission is to inspire, instruct, and impact Hampton Roads kids through the use of sailing and maritime sciences.