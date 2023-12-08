Saint Augustine’s University Announces the Appointment of Dr. Leslie Rodriguez-McClellon to the Role of Acting President

RALEIGH, NC- Saint Augustine’s University (SAU) is making a significant transition to continue its momentum of progress. The university’s Board of Trustees announces Dr. Leslie Rodriguez-McClellon’s appointment to Acting President effective immediately.

“At this time, the SAU Board of Trustees has decided to go in a different direction by appointing Dr. Leslie Rodriguez-McClellon as Acting President of SAU,” said The Honorable Chief Justice James C. Perry, Chairman of the SAU Board of Trustees. “I want to thank Dr. Rodriguez-McClellon for agreeing to serve this appointed capacity to ensure the forward direction of this institution during this critical time.”

As Vice President of Community Relations and Government Affairs for the university, Dr. Rodriguez-McClellon has proven to be a transformational leader, establishing relationships with local elected officials, business leaders, and state and federal legislators. Before serving as the Vice President of Community Relations and Government Affairs, Dr. Rodriguez-McClellon served the university as the Senior Vice President for Student Experience and Operations.

“I’m excited to continue supporting the mission and vision of this historic institution,” said Dr. Rodriguez-McClellon. ” This is an important time for SAU, and I will continue to focus on institutional sustainability, student success and the wonderful legacy of this university.”

Dr. Rodriguez-McClellon has more than twenty-five years of experience in higher education, where she has provided leadership for two and four-year urban, suburban, and rural public institutions, including Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic Service Institutions, Predominantly White Institutions, and a non-profit business school.