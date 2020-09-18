Sally Storm System – P.M. Briefing for September 17, 2020
The following information from National Weather Service Wakefield, VA highlights the potential impacts from a long period of heavy rain and also the coastal storm for our area through the weekend.
Key highlights include:
- Period of greatest impact: Now through Friday morning for flooding rain; Friday through the weekend for wind/tidal flooding.
- Heavy rain is expected to continue across southern VA/NE NC through Friday morning with 3”-6″ of rain falling. With these rain amounts, localized instances of flash flooding will occur.
- Northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected in coastal regions. This will lead to a prolonged period of tidal flooding. Moderate to locally major tidal flooding is expected this weekend into early next week. Minor tidal flooding begins on Friday.
- Gale force winds are expected on area waters from Friday afternoon through the weekend with dangerous seas of 8 to 15 feet.
- Minor to moderate flooding along main stem rivers will begin on Friday and continue into early next week.
Please continue to monitor forecasts throughout the weekend using the links below:
https://www.weather.gov/akq/TideGauge – New reference for past tidal flooding events and recurrence intervals.