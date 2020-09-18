The following information from National Weather Service Wakefield, VA highlights the potential impacts from a long period of heavy rain and also the coastal storm for our area through the weekend.Sally Storm System – P.M. Briefing for September 17, 2020

Key highlights include:

Period of greatest impact: Now through Friday morning for flooding rain; Friday through the weekend for wind/tidal flooding.

Heavy rain is expected to continue across southern VA/NE NC through Friday morning with 3”-6″ of rain falling. With these rain amounts, localized instances of flash flooding will occur.

Northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected in coastal regions. This will lead to a prolonged period of tidal flooding. Moderate to locally major tidal flooding is expected this weekend into early next week. Minor tidal flooding begins on Friday.

Gale force winds are expected on area waters from Friday afternoon through the weekend with dangerous seas of 8 to 15 feet.

Minor to moderate flooding along main stem rivers will begin on Friday and continue into early next week.

Please continue to monitor forecasts throughout the weekend using the links below:

https://www.weather.gov/akq/TideGauge – New reference for past tidal flooding events and recurrence intervals.