Sanitary Sewer Repair to Affect Butternut Drive Starting Tomorrow

A sanitary sewer repair will result in the closure of a portion of Butternut Drive starting tomorrow, March 3.



To safely facilitate this work, Butternut Drive will be closed between Old Great Neck Road and Big Leaf Circle. Traffic will be detoured via Reagan Avenue. Area residents will have access to their properties at all times. This closure is expected to be in place until next Thursday, March 10; weather permitting.



For more information, contact Michael Lynn with Virginia Beach Public Utilities at 757-385-847