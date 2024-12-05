SANTA’S ELVES RETURN TO SUFFOLK PARKS

SUFFOLK, VA. Suffolk Parks & Recreation Department has spotted Santa’s elves in their parks! Since Jingle & Jangle had so much fun last year, it seems Santa has sent two new elves: Holly & Jolly, to see all Suffolk has to offer! These sneaky elves will visit parks and recreation centers throughout Suffolk each day and then post a photo of their location on the department’s Facebook page (facebook.com/suffolkparksandrec) daily at 10 a.m. The first citizen to identify the elves’ locations and make it to that park or facility can hunt for a gift wrapped in bright blue cellophane. There will be one location and one gift per day. Stay tuned to the department’s social media each morning for updates on where Holly & Jolly might be. For more information, contact Suffolk Parks & Recreation at parksemail@suffolkva.us or (757) 514-7250