Sanu Dieng: Bravely Sharing Her Story to Empower Others and Save Lives

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. Domestic violence is prevalent in every community and affects people regardless of age, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation, gender, race, religion or nationality. Sanu Dieng’s story of passion, justice and collective power began as a child and continues to guide her work in the community. She grew up in a home witnessing violence and went on to experience violence from her own partner. She found the tools and courage she needed to take back her life and is now educating the community about intimate partner violence. She doesn’t hide from her past; instead she uses her story to demonstrate that, while our experiences change and impact us, it is never too late to start again. Every person deserves to live free of abuse and exploitation, and Sanu has committed her life to changing the culture of silence about violence and empowering individuals to reach out for help. Sanu is the Executive Director of Transitions Family Violence Services, a nonprofit that serves victims of domestic violence on the peninsula. She started with the organization in 2010 as the Primary Prevention Coordinator and quickly assumed positions around court advocacy, community engagement and fund development. Her areas of expertise include community organizing, developing community collaborations, strategic planning and fundraising. Her work has become even more important during the pandemic, as Transitions has seen calls for help increase by over 40%. Sanu worked to ensure her staff was ready to help. Her goal is to provide a safe place for people to heal and learn, so they can leave with a new sense of purpose. She also works closely with the Newport News Police Department’s Domestic Violence Team to bring awareness to domestic violence and promote healthy relationships. She has expanded the work Transitions is doing to include addressing human trafficking on the Virginia Peninsula. Through Sanu’s leadership, Transitions received over $900,000 to develop housing and supportive services for adults and families experiencing sex and labor trafficking. Sanu is invested in supporting survivors of abuse and showing them they are not alone. Sanu is a graduate of Hampton University and is involved in leadership roles with several organizations, including the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence, Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance Training Institute, Women of Color Caucus of Virginia, Women of Color Network and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She has been honored for her groundbreaking prevention programs and initiatives by the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance and the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. When you speak with Sanu, you’ll hear her frequently talk about restoring hope. Hope guides us through the difficult times and motivates us to believe that better things are ahead. Sanu encourages people who are being abused that things can and should be better and, most importantly, shows them that they deserve a life of joy and peace. Her advocacy, passion and dedication have saved lives and helped people write new stories of hope, renewal, perseverance and success. If you or someone you know is in need of help, call Transitions at 757-723-7774. Representatives are available to speak with you around the clock. If you are not comfortable calling a local number, the National Domestic Violence Hotline number is 800-799-7233.