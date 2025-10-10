Saturday Cinema Series Cancelled for October 11

SUFFOLK, VA. – Suffolk Parks & Recreation has cancelled the Saturday Cinema scheduled for tomorrow, October 11, 2025, due to impending inclement weather.

Join us for Fun Fridays on October 17, 2025, for the Movie showing of Wicked (PG) at Downtown Festival Park located at 215 W. Washington St., Suffolk. The fun begins at 5 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m.

For inclement weather updates, please check our Suffolk Parks & Recreation Facebook page (facebook.com/suffolkparksandrec) or call (757) 514-7250 ext. 5.