Join us for workshops, panel discussions, fireside chats and keynotes covering topics such as The State of HBCUs, AI and the Future of Work, Fundraising for Universities, Successful Entrepreneurship, Getting Rid of Student Loan Debt, Healthcare Advocacy, Funding for College, Obtaining Research Grants, Homeownership, Successful Faculty Career Strategies, Careers in Social Justice, Franchising the Future, Financial Fitness, and Career Readiness.