Register now for HBCU Futures Conference and Career Success Day

In celebration of National HBCU Week and the White House Initiative On Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the HBCU Futures Conference will be returning virtually from September 22-30, 2022.

Please make students, alumni, faculty & staff, and advocates of HBCUs aware of the virtual 2022 HBCU Futures Conference which includes laptop and book scholarship giveaways, workshops, a pitch competition, panel discussions, and free lunch delivery for current students. Visit hbcufutures2022.splashthat.com for details, to register, and to upload resumes. A resume book will be made available after the conference. We have a fabulous lineup of speakers! Virtual and in-person networking opportunities will be announced during the eight-day conference.

The HBCU Futures Conference and Career Success Day are presented and supported by JPMorgan Chase & Co., the National Science Foundation, the HBCU Advocate, and the FDIC.

****Students should register now to be eligible for the $book$ scholarship that will be given away every day in September.****

2022 Virtual HBCU Futures Conference

