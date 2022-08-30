Administration Events Local 

Scenic Pier & Overlook Reopens

HRM Staff , , , , ,

By: City of Newport News

As part of the Sustainable Water Initiative for Tomorrow (SWIFT) work on the James River Treatment Plant near Riverview Farm, the new access to the city’s scenic pier and overlook is complete, the parking lot has been striped, and the trail is once again open to visitors, sunrise to sunset.

Please visit the HRSD James River Treatment Plant project web page for updates and learn about upcoming projects at the site including additional entrance modifications, well drilling, and new trail system. 

