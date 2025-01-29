Scholarship Opportunity for Newport News Students

Sheriff Gabe Morgan is encouraging Newport News students pursuing careers in law enforcement or criminal justice to apply for scholarships through the Virginia Sheriffs’ Institute (VSI). High school seniors planning to attend a Virginia college or university in the fall, and current Virginia college students are eligible. For the 2025-2026 school year, full-time students may receive $1,000 scholarships, while part-time students may be awarded $500 scholarships.

Applicants must include a letter of recommendation from Sheriff Morgan, which can be obtained by scheduling an appointment at 757-926-3992. All required documents, must be uploaded to the VSI online system by May 1, including the recommendation letter, and a complete application. Winners will receive acceptance letters that must be signed and returned before the VSI can issue scholarship checks to their respective colleges or universities.