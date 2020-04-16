Scholastic Creates Free, Open-Access Digital Hub to Help Keep Students Learning While Schools are Disrupted by Coronavirus

Scholastic Learn At Home Provides Daily, Curated Pre-K-9+ Lessons Spanning Literacy, Math, Science, and Social Studies Content Areas

By Scholastic

NEW YORK, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — As school closures increase nationwide due to the spread of coronavirus, affecting millions of students with the numbers growing by the day, there is an unprecedented need for supporting our teachers, children, and families in learning. For when school is disrupted, Scholastic has curated a free digital learning hub designed to support virtual learning plans: Scholastic Learn At Home allows open access to daily learning journeys divided into four grade spans—Pre-K–K, Grades 1–2, Grades 3–5, and Grades 6–9+, covering ELA, STEM, Science, Social Studies, and Social-Emotional Learning.

To learn more and to access Scholastic Learn At Home, visit: http://www.scholastic.com/learnathome

“As more and more teachers, students, and families around the world are affected by the coronavirus, our priority is to support them in the best way we know how—by providing them with rich stories and meaningful projects that will keep kids academically active,” says Lauren Tarshis, Senior Vice President & Editor-in-Chief/Publisher, Scholastic Classroom Magazines. “We designed Scholastic Learn At Home knowing that administrators and teachers need to create extensive virtual learning plans, quickly, and that students need uplifting and engaging experiences. Our hope is that even though daily routines are being disrupted and students may not have valuable time in school with their educators, together we can support meaningful learning at home while it is necessary.”

Scholastic Learn At Home provides approximately three hours of learning opportunities per day, for up to four weeks of instruction, including writing and research projects based on nonfiction articles and stories, virtual field trips, reading and geography challenges, access to our new digital community for kids Scholastic Home Base, and more. Teachers can also plan virtual learning meetups to discuss and expand on any of the resources found on the site.

Accessible on all devices, including smart phones, and with no sign-up required, Scholastic Learn At Home activities are flexible for using any writing materials students have readily available at home—no printing required. Scholastic editors designed the lessons in an effort to reduce the planning burden on teachers and families needing to ensure continuity in daily learning. The digital hub will remain free and open indefinitely.

The editors of Scholastic Classroom Magazines have also launched a collection of kid-friendly resources for learning about coronavirus: https://classroommagazines.scholastic.com/support/coronavirus.html

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the most up-to-date information on coronavirus (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html) and it is recommended to follow state and local authorities for guidance on how specific communities are affected.

