School Board Announces Superintendent Search

Community encouraged to provide input on qualifications

The Newport News School Board has started the process of hiring a new superintendent to join them in the mission of ensuring that all students graduate college, career, and citizen-ready. The Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) has been selected to assist the board in its search for the next highly qualified leader for the school division. The community’s voice will be instrumental in defining the leadership characteristics and qualifications of the next superintendent of NNPS. The school board is seeking public input and has created a survey related to superintendent criteria.

Hard copies of the survey are available at the School Administration Building, 12465 Warwick Boulevard, and in the main offices of each school. In addition to the survey, the School Board will also host four public hearings to provide more opportunities for input:



April 13, 6 p.m.Public Hearing(Central- Location TBA)

April 17, 6 p.m.Public Hearing(North – Location TBA) April 20, 5:30 p.m.Staff

Public Hearing (Location TBA) April 22, 10 a.m. – Noon

Public Hearing (South- Location TBA)