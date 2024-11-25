Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation (SMART) Scholarship-for-Service Program

The DoD SMART Scholarship-for-Service Program provides students with a full STEM scholarship, internships, and guaranteed placement at a DoD lab or facility upon graduation. SMART funds bachelor’s, master’s, or Ph.D. degrees in critical STEM disciplines. The application is available online from August through December of every year. Students pursuing degrees related to engineering, science, mathematics, architecture, oceanography and operations research are encouraged to apply. Visit the SMART website for a full list of eligibility requirements and STEM disciplines.

Eligibility

In order to apply to SMART, applicants must:

Be a U.S. citizen (some exceptions apply; those with permanent resident status are not eligible);

Be at least 18 years of age;

Be pursuing a degree in, or closely related to, one of the SMART STEM disciplines;

Be able to obtain and maintain a security clearance;

Be enrolled and taking classes in a U.S. accredited college or university (undergraduate* applicants only);

Have, and maintain, at least a 3.0 cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale;

Be able to complete at least one summer internship;

Be requesting at least 1.5 years of degree funding prior to graduation; and

Be willing to accept full-time employment with the DoD post graduation.

*Undergraduate applicants must be enrolled in a regionally accredited U.S. college or university and must be able to produce a fall college transcript at the time of application.

Interested in This Program?

If you are interested in this program email us or call 571-633-7940. We’d love to hear from you!

Click here for more info.