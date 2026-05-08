Scott Statement on FBI Raid on Virginia State Senator L. Louise Lucas

NEWPORT NEWS, VA – Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03) issued the following statement:

“While we await the full facts of the investigation, it must be acknowledged that this FBI raid occurs in the broader context of President Trump’s repeated abuse of the Department of Justice to target his perceived political opponents.

“It should be noted that this is occurring just two weeks after Senator Lucas helped lead the successful effort by Virginia voters to reject President Trump’s attempt to rig the midterm elections, and one day after he took political revenge on at least five state legislators for failing to follow his orders to gerrymander in Indiana. This raid on Senator Lucas’ office and businesses also comes as President Trump has pressured the Department of Justice to pursue investigations and prosecutions against New York Attorney General Letitia James, former FBI Director James Comey, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, and multiple Democratic Members of Congress.

“Like all Americans, Senator Lucas has a right to due process and a presumption of innocence.”