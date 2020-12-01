SCSU Rehabilitation Counseling Program

SC State University’s Rehabilitation Counseling program has been awarded educational grants totaling $1.95 million. Awarded by the U.S. Department of Education, the Rehabilitation Services Administration training (RSA) grant totals $1 million over five years.

The university received the Substance Use Disorder Expansion of Practitioner Education (SUD-Prac-Ed) grant, which is funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and totals $199,397. Additionally, the Disaster Preparedness and Prevention grant for $750,000 is also funded by the U.S. Department of Education. All grants will provide resources for students enrolled in SC State’s graduate rehabilitation counseling program.

The program aims to relieve the practitioner shortage in rehabilitation counseling through the RSA training grant, especially within the addictions and trauma arenas. With hands-on training, students will be more equipped to serve those suffering from substance abuse and other afflictions. The SUD-Prac-Ed grant will help expand substance use disorder education into the standard curriculum of rehabilitation counseling courses, which will allow students to deliver high-quality, evidence-based substance use disorder treatment in the field.

Another component of the project is to develop a fully online certificate program in addiction and trauma. In year two of the project, 10 graduate students enrolled in the certificate program will be awarded a $3,000 scholarship. Dr. Michelle Priester, rehabilitation counseling professor, and Dr. Bridget Hollis-Staten will serve as co-project directors. They will also partner with community organizations on the project.