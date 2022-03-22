Seajacks opens office in Virginia Beach

By: City of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Seajacks UK Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary

of Eneti Inc. (NYSE: NETI) and a leading provider of installation and

maintenance vessels to the offshore wind sector, has established an

operational base in the City of Virginia Beach, Virginia. As previously

reported, Seajacks are providing Blue Ocean Energy Marine (a Dominion

Energy-owned company) with a range of support services relating to the

construction and operation of the first Jones Act compliant offshore wind

turbine installation vessel, Charybdis.



Blair Ainslie, CEO of Seajacks, says: “Virginia is at the heart of the

burgeoning US offshore wind energy sector and we are delighted to open

our US office in Virginia Beach. This office will soon become the hub for

our US activities.



Our teams have all been impressed with the local work force, supply chain

and facilities available. Virginia is building a new industry in offshore wind

and we are delighted to be involved.”

Taylor Adams, Deputy City Manager at Virginia Beach says: “We are

excited that Seajacks has chosen office space in Virginia Beach’s Town

Centre to support their US operations. Their presence helps establish the

Hampton Roads region as an emerging hub for the Country’s offshore

wind industry.

Seajacks’ performance with offshore installations speaks for itself, and

their expertise will be an asset to the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind

Project.”