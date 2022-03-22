Seajacks opens office in Virginia Beach
By: City of Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Seajacks UK Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary
of Eneti Inc. (NYSE: NETI) and a leading provider of installation and
maintenance vessels to the offshore wind sector, has established an
operational base in the City of Virginia Beach, Virginia. As previously
reported, Seajacks are providing Blue Ocean Energy Marine (a Dominion
Energy-owned company) with a range of support services relating to the
construction and operation of the first Jones Act compliant offshore wind
turbine installation vessel, Charybdis.
Blair Ainslie, CEO of Seajacks, says: “Virginia is at the heart of the
burgeoning US offshore wind energy sector and we are delighted to open
our US office in Virginia Beach. This office will soon become the hub for
our US activities.
Our teams have all been impressed with the local work force, supply chain
and facilities available. Virginia is building a new industry in offshore wind
and we are delighted to be involved.”
Taylor Adams, Deputy City Manager at Virginia Beach says: “We are
excited that Seajacks has chosen office space in Virginia Beach’s Town
Centre to support their US operations. Their presence helps establish the
Hampton Roads region as an emerging hub for the Country’s offshore
wind industry.
Seajacks’ performance with offshore installations speaks for itself, and
their expertise will be an asset to the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind
Project.”