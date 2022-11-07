Seasonal Leaf Collection Begins November 21

The city’s annual loose leaf collection program begins Monday, Nov. 21. Residents can check the Department of Public Works 2022 Seasonal Leaf Collection website to view collection dates and progress. Visit the site and enter your address to determine your collection weeks and to check if your street has already been collected. As you gather your leaves, please keep the following guidelines in mind: Put your leaves out on the roadside by Monday at 7 a.m. no earlier than the week before your area is to be collected. Rake leaves into a pile at the edge of, but not in, the curb and gutter or drainage ditches. Do not bag the leaves unless you are putting them out for your normal bulk collection and make sure they are not mixed with other trash or limbs. Double check that your pile is not blocking traffic or too close to a parked vehicle. Do not cover water meters or utility boxes.Burning leaves is not permitted.

You might also consider “leafing” your garden beds alone. A leaf layer creates a natural habitat for overwintering wildlife and pollinators like turtles, butterflies, frogs, birds, and earthworms.

More information on the loose leaf collection program can be found on Public Works’ Street Maintenance Division website or by contacting the City’s 311 Contact Center at 757-933-2311 or 311@nnva.gov.