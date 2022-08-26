Second Annual Pawpaw Festival this Saturday

By: City of Newport News

We’ve waited all summer for ripe pawpaws, so come out to celebrate and enjoy a sample of America’s largest native fruit. The Pawpaw Festival is this Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Historic Endview, 362 Yorktown Road.

Pawpaw is one of only two native fruits to Virginia. The fruit is said to taste like a combination of mango, banana, and coconut, with the consistency of a banana. Free tastings of the fruit and samples of pawpaw bread and puree will be available.

Members of the Virginia Master Naturalist Peninsula Chapter will lead the fun, along with representatives from the Butterfly Society of Virginia, Virginia Bee Society, Hampton Roads Bird Club, Leave No Trace, Newport News Waterworks, Foxy Lady Press, and Peninsula Tree Stewards.

There will be information tables, talks, kids activities, nature trail tours, and live music—all FREE. You might even win a baby pawpaw tree in a raffle! For more information visit Newport News Parks & Recreation.