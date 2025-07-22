Secretary Rollins Applauds Artificial Dye Removal from Ice Cream

Washington, D.C. — While scooping ice cream on the steps of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Headquarters, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins congratulated the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) announcement on the dairy industry’s commitment to eliminate artificial food dyes from their ice creams. This is a voluntary, proactive pledge to eliminate the use of Red 3, Red 40, Green 3, Blue 1, Blue 2, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6 from ice cream and other frozen dairy desserts by 2028.

“I appreciate IDFA members for spearheading this new initiative and finding ways to promote President Trump’s Make America Healthy Again agenda. Each one of these endeavors helps families make better choices and pursue healthier lives,” said Secretary Rollins.

“I applaud the International Dairy Foods Association for stepping up to eliminate certified artificial colors,” Secretary Kennedy said. “The American people have made it clear—they want real food, not chemicals. Together with USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, we’re holding the food industry accountable and driving a nationwide effort to Make America Healthy Again.”

“I am proud of ice cream makers and dairy foods companies for stepping up for American families by making this voluntary commitment to provide ice cream and frozen dairy treats without certified artificial colors,” said Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA). “Americans are passionate about their ice cream, and the IDFA Ice Cream Commitment will ensure wholesome, indulgent ice cream products made with real milk from American dairy farmers remain a special part of our lives as state and federal policies evolve.”

Secretary Rollins was joined by Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Food and Drug Administrator Dr. Marty Makary for the IDFA announcement outside of USDA. Rollins, Kennedy, and Makary met with leadership at IDFA and dairy farmers while scooping ice cream.

