Secretary Rollins Issues Statement on Trump Administration Lawsuit

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins issued a statement following the Trump Administration’s lawsuit against the State of California over the State’s intrusive actions that have caused the price of eggs to skyrocket, harming consumers.

Yesterday, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the State of California, Governor Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta, and other state officials over California laws that impose burdensome red tape on the production of eggs and egg products nationally in violation of the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

“California has gone rogue and caused real harm to consumers under its cage-free egg commitments. By not allowing consumer choice, Californian’s are forced to buy more expensive eggs. California’s actions under Proposition 12 fly in the face of Federal jurisdiction and regulation over food production and safety under the Egg Products Inspection Act. It is one thing if California passes laws that affects its own State, it is another when those laws affect other States in violation of the U.S. Constitution. Thankfully, President Trump is standing up against this overreach,” said Secretary Rollins.

Secretary Rollins has worked diligently to support American poultry and egg producers, combat avian flu, and lower the cost of eggs for consumers. In February, she announced a five-point plan to combat the avian flu and lower egg prices which has been applauded by agriculture and government leaders across the country. Since the five-point plan was announced, the price of eggs has decreased 63 percent.

