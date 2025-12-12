Secretary Rollins Signs Six SNAP Waivers Roving Foods

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins, joined by U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., today announced the approval of six new state SNAP food-choice waivers under the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative. The waivers, submitted by Hawai‘i, Missouri, North Dakota, South Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee, will amend the statutory definition of “food for purchase” under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) beginning in 2026.

“President Trump has made it clear: we are restoring SNAP to its true purpose – nutrition. Under the MAHA initiative, we are taking bold, historic steps to reverse the chronic diseases epidemic that has taken root in this country for far too long,” said Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins. “America’s governors are answering that call with courage and innovation, offering solutions that honor the generosity of the taxpayer while helping families live longer, healthier lives. With these new waivers, we are empowering states to lead, protecting our children from the dangers of highly-processed foods, and moving one step closer to the President’s promise to Make America Healthy Again.”

“Thank you to the 18 governors who are leading the charge on SNAP reform to restore the health of Americans—especially our kids. Their courageous leadership is exactly what we need to Make America Healthy Again,” said HHS Secretary Kennedy. “We cannot continue a system that forces taxpayers to fund programs that make people sick and then pay a second time to treat the illnesses those very programs help create.”

“This administration is taking a whole-of-government approach in our battle against obesity and chronic disease. By partnering with states on meaningful initiatives, such as today’s SNAP waivers, we answer President Trump’s call to Make America Health Again,” said CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz. “I applaud Secretary Rollins, Secretary Kennedy, and the partnering governors for their bold actions to improve Americans’ health and wellbeing.”

Governor Statements

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe

“We are incredibly thankful for Secretary Rollins’ approval of our waiver,” said Governor Mike Kehoe. “Missouri is proud to partner with the Trump administration on the Make America Healthy Again movement as we refocus SNAP to maximize nutritional health for families while also supporting the abundant agricultural output of our state.”

North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong

“By investing in healthier food purchases with SNAP, we are taking a proactive step toward becoming the healthiest state in the nation,” said Governor Armstrong. “This waiver will lead to better health outcomes and quality of life for North Dakotans who participate in SNAP.”

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster

“Thank you to President Trump and Secretary Rollins for approving our light-touch, common-sense approach to strengthen the SNAP program by promoting healthier outcomes for South Carolinians,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “By encouraging families to purchase healthy, nutritious food – and not junk food – we ensure federal taxpayer dollars are used to their maximum benefit and keep South Carolina at the forefront of the effort to Make America Healthy Again.”

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee

“The Trump Administration’s leadership to create innovative, responsible solutions that strengthen families and improve health outcomes will have a lasting impact on Tennesseans for generations to come,” said Governor Bill Lee. “I’m grateful to President Trump, Secretary Rollins, and Secretary Kennedy for quickly approving our SNAP waiver, and to our retailers and food producers for helping ensure nutritious food choices reach every community across our state.”

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin

“These actions build on Secretary Rollins’ “Laboratories of Innovation” initiative, announced on her first day in office, which invites governors to propose state-driven solutions to strengthen federal nutrition programs and protect taxpayer resources,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Today’s approvals follow previously amended waivers in Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, and Utah, marking 12 states that have now partnered with USDA and HHS to strengthen SNAP’s nutritional integrity. Each waiver tailors excluded items based on state submissions and will go into effect in 2026.”