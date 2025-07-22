Secretary Rollins Terminates COVID-era Program

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins today announced the termination of the Regional Food Business Centers (RFBC) program. This pandemic-era, Biden program was created using one-time, temporary funding from Congress. The Department is terminating this program that should not have been established in this manner in the first place, but are doing so in a way to honor commitments made to farmers.

“The Biden Administration created multiple, massive programs without any long-term way to finance them. This is not sustainable for farmers who rely on these programs, and it flies in the face of Congressional intent,” said Secretary Rollins. “USDA will honor existing commitments for over 450 grants to farmers and food businesses to ensure planning decisions on the farm can continue as normal, however stakeholders should not plan on this program continuing. Any remaining funds will be repurposed to better support American agriculture.”

Out of the 12 RFBC’s, only 8 have selected or issued Business Builder grants. USDA will honor current and pending commitments to producers and food businesses through the Business Builder subaward program. Due to the broad scope of the program, and a long process of setting up partnerships and conducting work planning, a relatively small number of those Business Builder grants have been awarded to date. RFBC’s that have executed or announced Business Builder subawards will have the option to continue managing those existing commitments through May 2026. Centers that have not yet made Business Builder commitments will be terminated; these include the Great Lakes Midwest RFBC, Southeast RFBC, Delta RFBC, and Islands and Remote Areas RFBC.

