Sen. McClellan Statement on Gov.McAuliffe’s Entry into the Gubernatorial Field

Today, Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond), released the following statement on former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s decision to enter the primary campaign:

“Virginia families face serious and unprecedented challenges: parents and teachers are desperately trying to educate their children during a pandemic, small businesses trying to keep customers safe while staying afloat in an economic downturn, and healthcare workers, essential workers and first responders are risking their own health every day to provide care for others.

“I am running for governor because of the power and courage of these Virginians. This campaign is about them. Throughout my decades in public service, I’ve fought for a brighter future and more opportunities for every Virginian – and that’s what I’ll do as governor.

“I know what it means to work harder, to be more prepared, and to be unbowed in the face of challenges. I will lead Virginia forward as governor based on my life experience and 15 years of legislative experience, to deliver solutions for Virginia families.

“This election is going to be about who is best prepared – by life and public service record – with a forward-looking vision to take on the challenges facing Virginians in 2021. Today’s challenges require a new approach and a fresh vision to rebuild an economy that benefits all Virginians while addressing healthcare, education, climate and inequity crises.

“I welcome Terry McAuliffe to the race, and l look forward to discussing my 15 years of experience delivering progressive change and my vision for the future with Virginians in the months to come. Even though 2020 has been a turbulent year, I am strengthened by the courage Virginians demonstrate in every corner of the Commonwealth.”