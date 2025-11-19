Sen. Warner Applauds Virginia Broadband Approval

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) released the following statement today after the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced approval of Virginia’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Final Proposal, clearing the way for more than $545 million in federal funding to connect the remaining 133,000 unserved locations across the Commonwealth to high-speed internet:

“Expanding broadband access has been a top priority of mine since my time as governor, and I’m proud that Virginia continues to remain a national leader in this effort. When I wrote the broadband sections of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the goal was simple: give states the resources to finally finish the job. Today’s approval shows that work paying off, and now Virginia is poised to become one of the first states in the country with high-speed internet for every home and business.”

As a result of today’s announcement, Virginia is set to receive more than $545 million in additional BEAD funding, leveraging nearly $430 million in additional private investment. Awarded projects will extend broadband infrastructure to more than 133,000 unserved homes, businesses, and community anchor institutions across the Commonwealth.

Sen. Warner has long fought to expand access to broadband in Virginia. During negotiations for the bipartisan infrastructure law, Sen. Warner secured $65 billion in nationwide funding to help deploy broadband, increase access, and decrease costs associated with connecting to the internet. The BEAD Program was created and funded through this landmark legislation and provided $42.45 billion in federal funding to expand high-speed internet access by funding planning, infrastructure deployment and adoption programs in all states and territories.