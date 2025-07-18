Sen. Warner Criticizes GOP Bill Over Service Cuts

Senator Mark Warner held a press briefing on July 10, calling a newly passed Republican-backed bill “one of the worst” he’s seen during his Senate tenure. Warner warned the legislation would cause widespread harm to Virginians and Americans nationwide.

What You Need to Know:

Healthcare CutsUp to 17 million Americans, including 300,000 Virginians, could lose health coverage due to reductions in Medicaid and ACA subsidies. Warner also warned that rural hospitals could be forced to shut down.

Impact on Food Assistance & VeteransThe bill slashes food support programs and proposes eliminating 30,000 VA healthcare jobs, threatening services to veterans and low-income families.

Rising Costs & DebtInsurance premiums could increase by $700–$900/month for many. Warner said the bill would add $3.5 trillion to the national debt while offering tax breaks to the wealthy.

Warner urged Virginians to stay informed and speak out, emphasizing that the bill prioritizes corporate interests over working families, veterans, and vulnerable communities.