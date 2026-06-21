Senate Chair Lucas, Torian Announce Virginia Budget Agreement

RICHMOND, VA — Senate Finance Appropriations Chair L. Louise Lucas and House Appropriations Chair Luke Torian released the following statement after reaching agreement on a conference budget:

“This budget agreement reflects our shared commitment to making Virginia more affordable for families. At a time when too many households are feeling squeezed by rising costs and economic uncertainty, this conference report makes historic investments to lower costs, strengthen our schools, protect access to healthcare, expand economic opportunity, and maintain the Commonwealth’s strong fiscal foundation.

“We appreciate the hard work of the conferees, staff, and our colleagues in both chambers who helped make this agreement possible. We look forward to passing this conference report and sending it to Governor Spanberger’s desk.”