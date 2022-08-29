Senate Intel Chair Warner on Unsealed Mar-a-Lago Affidavit

By: Warner Press

~ On the unsealed affidavit used in Mar-a-Lago search ~

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued a statement after a court released a redacted version of the affidavit that prompted federal law enforcement to search Mar-a-Lago.

“It appears, based on the affidavit unsealed this morning, that among the improperly handled documents at Mar-a-Lago were some of our most sensitive intelligence – which is one reason the Senate Intelligence Committee has requested, on a bipartisan basis, a damage assessment of any national security threat posed by the mishandling of this information.

“The Department of Justice investigation must be allowed to proceed without interference.”

According to the affidavit, the Federal Bureau of Investigation found 184 unique documents bearing classification markings, including 25 documents marked as TOP SECRET, and documents bearing labels that indicated they contained information on clandestine human sources.

