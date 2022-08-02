Senate Intel Chairman Mark R. Warner on the Death of al-Qaeda Leader Ayman al Zawahiri

By: Warner Press

~ On the death of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri ~

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the following statement after the death of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri:

“Al-Qaeda has been responsible for brutal attacks in not only the US, but Asia, Africa, and Europe. I commend the efforts of our Intel officers and servicemembers for finally – 21 years after the horrific 9/11 attacks – bringing one of its last remaining leaders to justice.

I applaud the tireless work of the intelligence community and the bravery of our military personnel in continuing to counter terrorism abroad. In my capacity as Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, I will keep working to support the IC’s counterterrorism efforts and keep Americans safe.”