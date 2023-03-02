Senate Intel Chairman Warner on the President’s National Cyber Strategy

By: U.S. Senate office of Warner

On the release of the President’s National Cyber Strategy ~

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, released the following statement on the President’s National Cyber Strategy:

“I’m pleased to see the Biden Administration advocating for the kind of best practices that I’ve long called for, such as building and reinforcing strong partnerships with the private sector, investing in the long-term protection of our nation’s critical infrastructure, being proactive about establishing strong cybersecurity foundations and meeting critical standards. I’m particularly pleased to see the Administration prioritize the coordination of cyber incident reporting requirements, as required by the cyber reporting law I was proud to author. I’m also glad to see the Administration’s renewed focus on protecting the sensitive medical data and safety of Americans as cyber attacks on our health care systems become more frequent and aggressive.”