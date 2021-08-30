Senate Intel Chairman Warner on Unclassified Summary of Assessment on COVID-19 Origins

~ On unclassified summary of assessment on COVID-19 origins ~

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the statement below, following the release of an unclassified report on the origins of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19:

“This report underscores the need for China to stop stonewalling international investigations into a global pandemic that has cost so many lives and livelihoods around the world. It disheartening that Chinese Communist Party remains unwilling to cooperate with an investigation of this magnitude, even as the world mourns the deaths of 4.5 million people and counting. At the same time, I would urge Americans around the country to denounce hateful rhetoric and discrimination against our AAPI friends and neighbors, many of whom have suffered racist attacks throughout the period of this crisis.”