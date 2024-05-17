Senate Republican Leaders Release Statement on the Passage of HB 6001 and HB 6002

In Richmond, the Senate Republican Leaders released a statement on the passage of HB 6001 and HB 6002 on May 13, 2024. The bills coincide with the budget for the 2024 session that provides appropriations for the Governor’s budget and a portion of revenue for the next two years. The statement goes as follows:



“Today, we convened for a Special Session to discuss and approve a two-year budget for the Commonwealth. Since our last meeting to address the Governor’s amendments to the budget last month, I am thankful to our Senate Finance and House Appropriations committee chairs, as well as to the Governor and his team, for their dedication and effort in reaching a resolution to propose and adopt a fiscally responsible budget,” said Senate Republican Leader Ryan McDougle (R–Hanover). He continued, “This budget allocates funds to essential functions such as public education and law enforcement, ensuring the safety net we promise to families across the Commonwealth. It is a victory for all Virginians, with no new taxes or increased utility costs, and it signifies compromise and keeping costs low for our Commonwealth.”

Caucus Chair Mark Obenshain (R–Rockingham) commented, “Governing is not always easy, but it is essential for us to put aside partisan differences to ensure we are doing our duty to the citizens of Virginia who elect us to fund the government while maintaining a balanced budget.” He continued, “I am thankful that the discussions between budget conferees and the Governor over the past few weeks have been an exercise in collaboration to come up with a proposed budget we considered and passed today. With no new taxes, historic investments in I-81 and funding for other important priorities, this budget is a good thing for Virginia families and I look forward to its implementation over the next two years.”

