Senator Carroll Foy’s Statement on the Federal Railroad Administration’s New Safety Rule

On April 4, 2024, Senator Jennifer Carroll Foy issued a statement after The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) newly ruled a safety minimum of two crew members on railroad operations, with certain exceptions. This comes after concerns were raised that companies would reduce their crews to cut costs. The industry has been moving towards “precision scheduled railroading,” and representatives have sought to operate trains with only one person and move conductors to ground-based jobs in places with automatic braking systems. The rule was proposed during the Obama administration and was finalized on Tuesday.



“I decided to carry SB 143 to require at least two qualified individuals on trains because, at its core, this policy is a common sense public safety and service measure. Although there are over 1,000 train derailments a year, those at the top of the railway industry have shown that they are willing to put profits before people, and it is up to us to stop the bleeding. The workers that climb aboard these trains, as well as those living in communities along our railways, deserve this peace of mind. I welcome this new rule, and applaud President Biden, Secretary Buttigieg, and the Federal Railroad Administration for getting this across the finish line.”



In a press conference on Tuesday, SMART-TD President Jeremy Ferguson said that the rule “not only demonstrates this administration’s dedication to the safety of this country and our workforce, but it also shows their respect and acknowledgment of our men and women and the work they do.”



“We are not done, and I will work tirelessly to implement further protections and improved conditions for railway workers in the upcoming sessions along with Delegate Shelly Simonds.”

