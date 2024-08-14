Senator Kaine Invests in Career And Technical Education ﻿

On August 12, 2024, Senator Tim Kaine released a new plank of his “Kaine Kitchen Table Agenda:” investing in career and technical education.



“I’m proud to be a champion for investing in career and technical education in the Senate. I started the Senate Career and Technical Education Caucus to bring together members from both sides of the aisle who want to ensure the future of our workforce is in good hands,” said Senator Tim Kaine. “An important part of building up the local workforce and partnering with career and technical centers is ensuring that students are aware of opportunities outside of a traditional path. That’s why I am releasing the second plank of my Kaine Kitchen Table economic agenda today.”

Senator Kaine began the Jumpstarting Our Businesses by Supporting Students (JOBS) Act, which would allow students to use federal Pell Grants to afford high-quality, shorter-term job training programs. He believes in expanding Pell Grant eligibility to provide more opportunities for students outside the traditional path.

In June, Senator Kaine released the first plank of his Kitchen Table Agenda and highlighted his work to lower prescription drug costs for Virginians. Other planks of “Kaine Kitchen Table Agenda” include cutting the cost of child care, reducing taxes for working families, and making housing affordable.

