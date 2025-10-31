Senator Mark Warner Recaps SNAP Cuts Impacting Virginians

By: Victor Greene

SNAP shortfalls are straining families across the nation, and Virginians are feeling the impact. Many who once relied on these benefits now face difficult choices as grocery prices continue to rise. Senator Mark Warner warned, “SNAP is running out. SNAP is food assistance. Republicans already took a giant Wack at food assistance in their bill this summer. Now to have these benefits expire, 42 million Americans, hundreds of thousands of Virginians. We all know that grocery prices have gone up double digits. Donald Trump was supposed to lower those prices, but of course they have gone up.” Across Virginia, parents skip meals so their children can eat, and seniors stretch prescriptions to afford groceries. The cuts hurt not only families but also local stores and food programs. Lawmakers must act quickly to restore and strengthen SNAP to protect public health and economic stability.