Senator Warner addresses the media on bipartisan legislation

The bipartisan legislation bill is a plan that proposes to pump almost $600 billion in spending on new infrastructure for a total cost of over $3.5 trillion of new funding over the next 10 years. The United States needs to reevaluate many things like climate change, how America treats families in need, and investments to keep up with the likes of China.



Some of the goals of the legislation include improved childcare, making sure there is fairness in the difference of taxes paid by the wealthy, and following through on promises made by President Biden, like free community college for two years. In an effort to improve childcare, there is a tax credit as part of the American Rescue Plan that allows families to receive a $250 check ($300 if the child is under 6 years old) for each child in a household. The plan is said to keep over 250,000 kids in the state of Virginia out of poverty.



A huge part of the bill is the focus on climate change. In an effort to combat climate change, $100 billion has been committed to the energy sector to make our energy system cleaner. Some of those efforts include record investments on a cleaner and smarter grid, finding methods to make our agriculture production eco-friendly, and even the emergence of charging stations for electric vehicles. There have even been discussions about converting school buses into electric or low carbon buses, manufactured either here or in China.



Senator Warner expressed his concern for cyber security, he ensured that the U.S government private sector is working to be better prepared to combat or prevent cyber hacks. There will be a comprehensive cyber strategy announcement coming shortly.



Although there has been some concern as to who will be in favor of the legislation. Senator Warner believes that he will have a decent amount of backing from the republican party.



“I think we will have many more than 10 or 11 republicans supporting the bipartisan legislation. If you can claim you’re making a historic investment in infrastructure and you don’t have to raise taxes for it, what’s not to be in favor of?” said Senator Warner in his media address.

