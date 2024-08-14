Senator Warner Shares Responses from AI Companies for Presidential Election and More

On August 7, 2024, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark R. Warner shared responses from tech companies about their efforts to find malicious uses of AI and released the statement below about the systematic changes for the presidential election and beyond.



In February, a group of technology companies (including generative AI vendors, social media platforms, chipmakers, and research firms) signed the Munich Tech Accord to Combat Deceptive Use of AI in 2024 Elections, a system that could improve the information ecosystem surrounding this year’s elections.



In May, Sen. Warner pushed for specific answers from the companies on their efforts to combat generative AI misuse using Tech Accord. The companies include: Adobe, Amazon, Anthropic, Arm, Google, IBM, Intuit, LG, McAfee, Microsoft, Meta, Open AI, Snap, Stability AI, TikTok, Trend, True Media, Truepic, and X. ElevenLabs, Gen, Inflection, NetApp, and Nota did not respond.



“I appreciate the thoughtful engagement from the signatories of the Munich Tech Accord. Their responses indicated promising avenues for collaboration, information-sharing, and standards development, but also illuminated areas for significant improvement.



Warner also expresses concern about tech companies’ policies for generative AI misuse lacking specificity or lacking the effort to engage with local media, civic institutions, and election officials.



“I’m disappointed that few of the companies provided users with clear reporting channels and remediation mechanisms against impersonation-based misuses. Generative AI tools are already harming vulnerable communities – including seniors, who are often victims of financial fraud, and teens, who are vulnerable to appalling acts of non-consensual image generation and extortion,” Warner goes on.



Warner also emphasizes the importance of standardized information for the upcoming presidential election less than 100 days away to distinguish harmful AI generative content and protect the integrity of America’s elections.