Senator Warner’s Statement on Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on Anomalous Health Incidents ~

By: U.S. Senate Warner Office

WASHINGTON – Today, Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued the following statement on the release of a declassified Intelligence Community Assessment on Anomalous Health Incidents (AHIs), or “Havana syndrome”:

“The Senate Intelligence Committee received this morning the Intelligence Community’s Assessment on Anomalous Health Incidents and is currently reviewing it to understand the Community’s analytic perspective.

“Make no mistake: the priority of this Committee remains the safety, security, and well-being of the intelligence workforce and their families. We will continue to hold the Intelligence Community accountable for ensuring that those officers who have reported being affected by AHIs are being treated with the respect, dignity, and care they deserve, as required by Congress under the HAVANA Act.”

